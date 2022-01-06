Kazakhstan declares nationwide state of emergency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan on Wednesday declared a nationwide state of emergency after protests over a fuel price hike erupted into clashes and saw demonstrators storm government buildings.

Russian news agencies Interfax, TASS and RIA Novosti reported the state of emergency, quoting a statement shown on Kazakh state television.

States of emergency had earlier been imposed in the epicentres of the rallies -- financial capital Almaty, the Mangystau province, and capital Nur-Sultan.