UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Detains Group Planning 'riots' Ahead Of Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Kazakhstan detains group planning 'riots' ahead of vote

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Authorities in Kazakhstan said Thursday they had detained seven people suspected of planning "riots" during this weekend's presidential elections, which being held months after deadly unrest rocked the Central Asian country.

"The National Security Committee, with the assistance of prosecutors, suppressed the activities of a criminal group involved in planning and organising mass riots on November 20 of this year," the security services said in a statement.

The statement said that the group was not only organising large-scale riots, but planning to attack administrative buildings and law enforcement offices using arms and projectiles.

Weapons including Kalashnikov assault rifles, sawn-off shotguns, ammunition and materials for Molotov cocktails as well as walkie-talkies were confiscation, it said.

The large ex-Soviet country is holding snap presidential elections Sunday expected to cement the incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's grip on power, months after nationwide protests against fuel prices in January turned violent and left more than two hundred dead.

In a video accompanying the statement, the security services added that: "since the January events, radical elements have continued to develop plans to destabilise the country and seize cities in Kazakhstan, including Almaty and Astana", the country's largest city and its capital.

Tokayev, who ordered law enforcement to shoot to kill during the violence, became leader in 2019 and has since stymied opposition and consolidated power by sidelining his authoritarian predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Riots Astana Almaty Kazakhstan January November Criminals Sunday 2019 Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

24 minutes ago
 Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “P ..

Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “Pyari Mona”

41 minutes ago
 Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to ..

Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to host “PBS NewsHour”

2 hours ago
 Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup wil ..

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million

2 hours ago
 Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act: ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.