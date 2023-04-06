Close
Kazakhstan, France Seek To Boost Ties, Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Kazakhstan, France seek to boost ties, cooperation

ISTANBUL, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed bilateral and regional issues with Isabelle Dumont, diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, in the capital Astana on Thursday.

Tokayev and Dumont discussed prospects of further strengthening bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and France, according to a statement by the Kazakh presidency.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan views France as one of its top "political and economic partners" in Europe, a country with a major role in global affairs, and one with strong economic potential.

He hailed the "dynamic development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries." Tokayev extended an invitation to Macron to visit Kazakhstan, saying such a trip would boost bilateral economic and political cooperation, the statement added.

Dumont expressed France's interest in developing relations with Kazakhstan, emphasizing that Paris wants to continue enhancing "cooperation on the basis of our strategic partnership."She also underlined French support for political reforms in Kazakhstan.

