Kazakhstan president sacks cabinet after protests: presidential website

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's president sacked the Central Asian country's cabinet Wednesday in a bid to head off unprecedented unrest across the nation over an energy price hike.

An order published on the presidential website said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had accepted the resignation of the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Deputy prime minister Alikhan Smailov will perform the PM's role on an acting basis until a new cabinet was formed, the order stated.