Kazakhstan president vows 'tough' response to unrest

Moscow, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed his unrest-gripped Central Asian nation on Wednesday, vowing a "tough" response to mass protests over a New Year energy price hike.

"As president, I am obliged to protect the safety and peace of our citizens, to worry about the integrity of Kazakhstan," he said in Russian on Kazakh television, adding that he intends "to act as tough as possible".