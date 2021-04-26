UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Rolls Out National Coronavirus Vaccine

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Kazakhstan rolls out national coronavirus vaccine

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Kazakhstan on Monday rolled out its homegrown coronavirus vaccine, with the Central Asian country's health minister receiving the jab on live television.

QazCovid-in, also known as QazVac, is a two-shot vaccine that is currently in third stage trials.

The state broadcaster Khabar said that 50,000 doses of the vaccine developed by the state-backed Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems have been distributed across the vast oil-rich country.

Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told Khabar that he felt "well" after receiving his shot and said the government was negotiating with partners in Turkey to produce future batches of the vaccine.

In a tweet on Friday, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the former Soviet republic's achievement in becoming "one of the few states" to develop and produce a national vaccine.

Kazakhstan became the first foreign country to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, and the Russian jab has dominated the mass inoculation drive in the nation of nearly 19 million people.

Health Minister Tsoi told Khabar that "one in 20" Kazakh citizens have been vaccinated against the coronavirus since the campaign began in February.

As of Monday, Kazakhstan had registered 309,116 coronavirus cases and 3,570 deaths.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Kazakhstan February TV Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 70 more deaths due to COVID-19 ov ..

14 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

8 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

8 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

9 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.