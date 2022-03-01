Kazakhstan ruling party distances itself from ex-leader: media

(@FahadShabbir)

Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Delegates of Kazakhstan's ruling party has voted to rename itself, media reported Tuesday, distancing itself from the Central Asian country's founding president, who exited the political scene following a bloody crisis in January.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, dominated politics in the oil-producing state of 19 million people from before its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and even after stepping down from the presidency in 2019.

But his hand-picked successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has emerged as the country's unquestioned leader after more than 200 people died in chaos that escalated from anti-government protests and moved Tokayev to call in Russia-led troops.

Delegates at an extraordinary congress of the party on Tuesday voted to change its name from Nur Otan -- which shares the prefix of the former president's first name -- to Amanat, meaning "trust", pro-government Kazakh website Tengrinews reported.

Speaking at the congress, Tokayev backed the move, saying the new name was "a deep concept that has a special symbolism in the culture of our people." "It means the unfading ideals of independence, the values of strong statehood, national unity, the vast expanses of our homeland, which our ancestors bequeathed to us.

" Tokayev has blamed the January violence on a coup plot launched by terrorists with international connections, but offered no evidence to back up the theory.

Since the crisis began, he has consolidated his position at the expense of his one-time patron, taking control of the powerful security council -- a body formerly chaired by Nazarbayev, triggering speculation about a power struggle.

Tokayev has hailed the "psychological" importance of the arrival of troops from the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation(CSTO), which departed the country after the situation calmed down.

But Kazakhstan has pledged neutrality amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine while offering to host talks between the two countries -- an offer Tokayev reiterated on Tuesday.

Nazarbayev, once a mainstay on Kazakh television screens, made no public appearances during the unrest.

But he reappeared mid-January to deny a rift with Tokayev and claim that he had willingly handed over his remaining powers to the 68-year-old career diplomat.