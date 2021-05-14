UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Says 350 Rare Antelopes Killed By Lightning

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Kazakhstan says 350 rare antelopes killed by lightning

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Kazakhstan said Friday that around 350 critically endangered Saiga antelopes had been killed, probably by lightning, after villagers found their bodies in steppe land in the west of the country.

The discovery came during calving season for the Saiga, which is known for its distinctive bulbous nose.

The Kazakh ecological ministry said in a statement that lightning was the probable cause of their deaths "as there are traces of lightning strikes on the carcasses." The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), whose "Red List" is the scientific reference for threatened wildlife, lists the Saiga as among five critically endangered antelope species, with a population of around 124,000 adults.

Kazakhstan is home to the vast majority of the animals, with Russia's Kalmykia region and Mongolia hosting much smaller populations.

In 2015, around 200,000 of the antelopes -- well over half the total global population at the time -- were wiped out by what scientists later determined was a nasal bacterium that spread in unusually warm and humid conditions.

In an aerial survey in 2019, Kazakhstan said its Saiga population was estimated at more than 330,000 individuals.

Poaching is a persistent threat, fuelled by demand for horn in traditional Chinese medicine. Kazakhstan's leaders pledged to crack down on the crime after two state rangers were killed by poachers in 2019.

Related Topics

Rangers Russia China Threatened Kazakhstan Mongolia 2015 2019

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

11 minutes ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

3 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

4 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.