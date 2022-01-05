UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Sees 'nation-scale Internet Blackout' Amid Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Kazakhstan sees 'nation-scale internet blackout' amid protests

Moscow, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan on Wednesday was seeing a "nation-scale internet blackout" likely in response to unprecedented unrest in the Central Asian nation, a web monitoring group said.

"Kazakhstan is now in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout after a day of mobile internet disruptions and partial restrictions," the NetBlocks monitor tweeted.

"The incident is likely to severely limit coverage of escalating anti-government protests." AFP correspondents in Kazakhstan had earlier said that internet connection was intermittent, and that messenger apps Telegram, Signal and WhatsApp were all unavailable.

The correspondents were unreachable on their mobile phones on Wednesday evening.

Protests triggered by a New Year energy price increase have swept across the ex-Soviet country, in a rare challenge to the authoritarian government.

Kazakhstan's leadership tolerates little real opposition and has been accused of silencing independent voices and media.

Earlier Wednesday, protesters stormed the mayor's office in the country's largest city Almaty and appeared to have seized control of the building.

Related Topics

Internet Mobile Almaty Price Kazakhstan Media All Government WhatsApp Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

17 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

39 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

45 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

51 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

1 hour ago
 Moscow Hopes For Speedy Normalization of Situation ..

Moscow Hopes For Speedy Normalization of Situation in Kazakhstan- Russian Foreig ..

few seconds

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.