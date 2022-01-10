UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's Largest City Back Online After Clashes

January 10, 2022

Kazakhstan's largest city back online after clashes

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The internet returned to Kazakhstan's largest city Monday after a five-day blackout as deadly clashes left dozens dead and the financial hub of 1.8 million people reeling, an AFP correspondent reported.

Almaty, Kazakhstan's former capital, had been nearly completely offline since Wednesday, but local and foreign websites were accessible again Monday.

