Kecmanovic captures first ATP title in Kitzbuehel

Paris, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Miomir Kecmanovic won his first ATP Tour title on Sunday after defeating Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 6-4 on clay in the final in Kitzbuehel, Austria.

Serbian Kecmanovic became the fourth man to claim a maiden ATP crown this year, joining Ugo Humbert, Casper Ruud and Thiago Seyboth Wild.

It was a soothing breakthrough for the 21-year-old who blew a championship point in the final of last year's Turkish Open against Lorenzo Sonego.

"Last year sucked when I couldn't win the final. I definitely have a lot more experience since then and it means everything to be able to win a title," Kecmanovic told atptour.com.

Germany's Hanfmann, the world number 118, suffered his second finals defeat in as many attempts having also finished runner-up on clay at Gstaad in 2017.