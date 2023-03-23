Keep alive the flame of freedom, Munir Akram urges community on 'Pakistan Day'

NEW YORK , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, in a 'Pakistan Day' message to the Pakistani community, called for helping their compatriots back home, especially the poor, disadvantaged, weak, and vulnerable.

The Ambassador paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and all the leaders of the Freedom Movement who conceived, struggled, and sacrificed for the creation of Pakistan. saying, "We must keep alive the flame of freedom.' "As we witness the suffering of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, living under Indian occupation, as we see the officially sanctioned discrimination and violence against the 200 million Muslims of India, we cannot but express our gratitude, and the gratitude of our children and their children, for the freedoms that we – Pakistanis – enjoy in our sovereign and independent state," ambassador Akram said.

"It was the foresight and strength of our Founding Fathers that has enabled us to live in freedom – freedom to practice our Faith; freedom to pursue our individual and collective well-being," he said.

We must, therefore, celebrate this day with immense pride but also with deep introspection. We must remember the wisdom and fortitude of our ancestors. We must keep alive the flame of freedom. We must celebrate our successes; the strength of our country – the 5th large in the world; a major military and nuclear weapon state; our independent foreign policy; our defense of justice and equality across the world." On this day, he added, "I would like to remember my Muslim brothers and sisters who are still on suffer from oppression and persecution in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and in India.""On this Day, we must also commit ourselves to work diligently and honestly to improve the conditions of all our brothers and sisters in Pakistan, especially the poor, the disadvantaged, the weak, and the vulnerable."