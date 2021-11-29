UrduPoint.com

Keep Borders Open As We Tackle New Covid Variant: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Brazzaville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The head of the World Health Organization in Africa on Sunday urged countries to follow the science rather than imposing flight bans in a bid to contain the new Omicron Coronavirus variant.

"With the Omicron variant now detected in several regions of the world, putting in place travel bans that target Africa attacks global solidarity," said WHO regional director general Matshidiso Moeti.

