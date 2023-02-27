'Keep calm': Teaching Venezuelan kids to hide from bullets

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Children fling themselves onto the floor and cover their heads with their hands as loud bangs ring out in the classroom. In one of Venezuela's most violent neighborhoods, this is a shootout drill.

Three boys beat a metal sheet to mimic shots fired. Their peers -- from the first grade of school to the last -- react quickly.

Some take cover in classrooms, others in corridors or the courtyard of the Manuel Aguirre Primary and secondary school in the sprawling, crime-riddled slum complex of Petare in the capital, Caracas.

Just days earlier, there was a shootout between gangs nearby, which forced classes to be suspended.

The drill takes about 20 minutes.

For the smallest children, it starts as they are playing with hoops in sports class. They drop to the floor and crawl to a demarcated "safe space" against the wall.

Some of the children scream as they curl up, face down, and cover their ears.

Finally, the school bell chimes three times to indicate the end of the drill.

It will be repeated in two months' time.

"Just as we teach to read and write, we have to give children tools so that they can protect themselves," Yanet Maraima, principal of the school with 900 pupils told AFP.

It is also important that the children can apply what they learned if needed "at home."