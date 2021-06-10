Keiko Fujimori wants 200,000 votes annulled in Peru election

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Peru's right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori -- narrowly behind leftist Pedro Castillo in the country's presidential vote -- asked election authorities Wednesday to annul the results from 802 polling stations, the equivalent of 200,000 votes.

Fujimori made the announcement at a press conference in Lima, as the most recent official results from Sunday's election show 49.7 percent support for her against 50.2 percent support for Castillo, with the results from 99 percent of all polling stations counted.