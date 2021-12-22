UrduPoint.com

Kellogg's, Union Reach Deal To End Cereal Plant Strikes

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Kellogg's, union reach deal to end cereal plant strikes

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Kellogg's workers have agreed to end strikes at US cereal plants that had attracted attention from the White House and other politicians amid a wave of labor actions in the country, the company announced Tuesday.

The strike began October 5 at Kellogg's cereal plants in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Tennessee, with workers objecting to the company's two-tiered wage structure, among other grievances.

The firm known best for its breakfast cereals drew intense criticism including from President Joe Biden after it threatened to replace striking workers.

But the company said workers voted in favor of the deal reached last week with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) that covers about 1,400 workers and will see wage increases and improved benefits.

"We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work," Kellogg's Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane said in a statement.

"We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers." BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton welcomed the deal, saying, "Our striking members at Kellogg's ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract." The Kellogg's dispute came amid a wave of threatened and actual strikes across American businesses in recent months, which have seen workers at businesses ranging from hospitals to factories threaten to walk off the job.

The action at the cereal factories drew the attention of prominent Washington Democrats after Kellogg's moved to replace striking workers, with Biden saying he was "deeply troubled" by the decision.

Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders attended a rally with striking workers in Michigan last week, cheering their stand against what he called "corporate greed."

Related Topics

Washington Threatened White House Company Job October Democrats From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

23 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

23 minutes ago
 MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight mo ..

MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight model after completion of design ..

54 minutes ago
 Cyprus workers without booster shots face weekly C ..

Cyprus workers without booster shots face weekly Covid tests

2 minutes ago
 Loeb returns in a hybrid Ford for Monte Carlo Rall ..

Loeb returns in a hybrid Ford for Monte Carlo Rally

2 minutes ago
 Massacre victims' community defies Guatemala state ..

Massacre victims' community defies Guatemala state of siege

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.