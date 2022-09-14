UrduPoint.com

Ken Starr, Who Investigated Clinton, Dead At 76

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Washington, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Ken Starr, who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of president Bill Clinton for lying about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, died on Tuesday. He was 76.

Starr died in Houston, Texas, of complications from surgery, his family said in a statement.

A former judge and conservative legal stalwart, Starr was best known for leading the probe that resulted in Clinton's December 1998 impeachment by the then Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

The Democratic president was acquitted by the Senate the following year.

Starr's involvement with Clinton began when he was appointed special counsel in 1994 to investigate a land deal known as Whitewater involving Bill and Hillary Clinton.

That expanded into a probe of the president's affair with the 24-year-old Lewinsky, which Clinton initially denied.

The so-called Starr Report documented the president's sexual relationship with the White House intern in graphic detail and resulted in Clinton being accused of perjury and obstruction of justice.

Starr, who was once touted as a potential Supreme Court justice, later wrote a book about the probe -- "Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation." Time magazine chose Clinton and Starr as its "Men of the Year" in 1998.

Named a judge at the age of 37 by president Ronald Reagan, Starr went on to serve as solicitor general from 1989 to 1993 under president George H.W. Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.

Starr served as president of Baylor University from 2010 to 2016, when he left over the handling of sexual assault complaints against American football players at the Baptist school.

