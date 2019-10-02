Kendricks defends pole vault title

Doha, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Sam Kendricks of the United States successfully defended his men's pole vault world title here Tuesday, outgunning Swedish teenager Armand Duplantis in a thrilling final.

Kendricks won on countback after the 19-year-old Duplantis failed to clear three attempts at 6.

02m at the Khalifa Stadium.

It was a second world championship gold medal for Kendricks, who won the 2017 title in London.

Duplantis settled for silver while Poland's Piotr Lisek took the bronze medal.