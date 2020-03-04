UrduPoint.com
Kenin Gets Back To Winning Ways In Lyon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Kenin gets back to winning ways in Lyon

Lyon, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin snapped a three-match losing streak by easing past Russian Vitalia Diatchenko in straight sets at the WTA event in Lyon on Wednesday.

The American top seed, who had lost her opening matches in both Dubai and Doha in recent weeks, beat her 107th-ranked opponent 6-4, 6-3 to reach the second round.

Kenin will next face Romanian qualifier Jaqueline Adina Cristian.

World number five Kenin took the opening set off Diatchenko on her third set point, before battling through a topsy-turvy second which featured six breaks of serve.

