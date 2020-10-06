UrduPoint.com
Kenin Overcomes Ferro To Reach French Open Last Eight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

Kenin overcomes Ferro to reach French Open last eight

Paris, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Fourth seed Sofia Kenin recovered from a set down against France's Fiona Ferro at Roland Garros to secure a spot in the quarter-finals on Monday.

Australian Open champion Kenin dropped six games in a row as 49th-ranked Ferro threatened an upset, but the American fought back to advance 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Kenin will await the winner between Tunisian 30th seed Ons Jabeur and Danielle Collins, whose match was rescheduled to Tuesday due to rain.

