Kenin Saves Three Match Points To Beat Bencic In Mallorca Final

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Santa Ponça, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :American seventh seed Sofia Kenin saved three match points to defeat third-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in the Mallorca final on Sunday.

For the world number 30, it was a second career title and first on grass after taking the Hobart trophy in January.

Bencic, ranked at 13 in the world, saw three match points come and go at 5-4 in the second set.

Kenin, just 20, had defeated Serena Williams at the French Open and Sunday's win was a timely boost ahead of Wimbledon which starts on July 1.

