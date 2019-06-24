Kenin saves three match points to beat Bencic in Mallorca final

Santa Ponça, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :American seventh seed Sofia Kenin saved three match points to defeat third-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in the Mallorca final on Sunday.

For the world number 30, it was a second career title and first on grass after taking the Hobart trophy in January.

Bencic, ranked at 13 in the world, saw three match points come and go at 5-4 in the second set.

Kenin, just 20, had defeated Serena Williams at the French Open and Sunday's win was a timely boost ahead of Wimbledon which starts on July 1.