Kenin stuns top seed Barty to reach Australian Open final

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Feisty American 14th seed Sofia Kenin stunned world number one and home hope Ashleigh Barty at the Australian Open to reach her first Grand Slam final on Thursday.

Kenin will play either Romania's fourth seed Simona Halep or unseeded Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's final after her 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 victory.