UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kentucky Derby In Doubt As Racing Goes Behind Closed Doors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:40 PM

Kentucky Derby in doubt as racing goes behind closed doors

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Leading trainer Bob Baffert said Saturday that May's 146th Kentucky Derby could be postponed as racing went behind closed doors at California's Santa Anita track for the first time since it opened in 1934 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at Churchill Downs revealed Saturday that they were considering the "timing" of the showpiece and Baffert -- who has saddled five winners in the "Run for the Roses" -- said that the first leg of US racing's Triple Crown could be pushed back from May 2 to later in the year.

"Churchill Downs is saying they're not going to run the Derby without the people there, so I'm hearing may be June or in September," Baffert said after saddling Charlatan to a big win in an allowance race at a deserted Santa Anita.

Only accredited media, owners, trainers, jockeys, grooms and a limited number of track employees were allowed in.

Major professional sport in the United States has been brought to almost a complete standstill by the coronavirus pandemic, with the NBA, NHL and MLS suspending play and Major League Baseball pushing back the scheduled start of their season by "at least two weeks" while suspending pre-season games.

The US PGA Tour season has also been suspended but Baffert said it was the postponement of the season's first golf major, the US Masters at Augusta National next month, that had really caught his attention.

"Whenever they cancel the Masters, that's like the Derby," he said. "I've never seen anything like this, it's kind of scary. Hopefully they can get everything under control." In a statement posted on its website, Churchill Downs indicated it was considering its options for the Kentucky Derby.

Derby"We recognize that the impact of this iconic event extends well beyond the historic racetrack of Churchill Downs," the statement said.

"The Kentucky Derby is a cherished and important time for the City of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

"We are mindfully aware of our fans who travel from great distances to join us as well as our valued employees whose most intense preparations to host a world-class event begin now.

"For these reasons, we have been working carefully and diligently with relevant health experts and authorities to ensure we make the most responsible decision regarding the timing of the 146th Kentucky Derby this year.

"We thank you for your patience and are committed to providing regular communication and transparency as we move forward."Churchill Downs said it expected to have an update in the coming week.

Related Topics

Hearing Derby Churchill Augusta Louisville United States May June September Media Event From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

1 hour ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

3 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.