UrduPoint.com

Kentucky Police Slammed As Racist By Probe Into 2020 Killing

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Kentucky police slammed as racist by probe into 2020 killing

Louisville, United States, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2023 ) :Police in Kentucky have engaged in a pattern of racist abuse for years, involving excessive force and illegal searches, a US Justice Department probe found Wednesday, following a botched raid that killed a Black medical technician and fuelled nationwide protests.

Officers shot dead Breonna Taylor in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March 2020, in one of a series of high-profile killings that exposed police brutality and discrimination against African Americans.

The searing conclusions of the Justice Department probe found Louisville police "practiced an aggressive style of policing that it deploys selectively, especially against Black people." "Some officers have videotaped themselves throwing drinks at pedestrians from their cars; insulted people with disabilities; and called Black people 'monkeys,' 'animal,' and 'boy,'" it added.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland, who announced the investigation in April 2021, said Wednesday that the conduct of the Louisville police department "undermined its public safety mission and strained its relationship with the community it's meant to protect and serve."The probe also accused police of unjustified neck restraints and unreasonable use of dogs and tasers.

Garland, speaking in Kentucky alongside Louisville's mayor, announced that his agency had signed an agreement with the city to "negotiate a legally binding consent decree" -- which would create a legal requirement for Louisville to enact reforms.

Related Topics

Dead Police Louisville March April 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Khorfakkan named Best Arab City for 2023

Khorfakkan named Best Arab City for 2023

6 minutes ago
 First Global Health Cyber Security Summit takes pl ..

First Global Health Cyber Security Summit takes place in New York

1 hour ago
 Provision of pillars for sustainable life for popu ..

Provision of pillars for sustainable life for population of Ras Al Khaimah is at ..

2 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic deleg ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic delegation

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

2 hours ago
 Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by A ..

Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by Almost 31% of Voters Each - Pol ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.