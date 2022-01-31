Kenya administers 12 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as infections subside

NAIROBI, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) --:Kenya has administered over 12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 20 percent of the country's population being fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary of the ministry, said that the government aims to vaccinate 70 percent of the population by June, even as new infections and fatalities drop significantly.

Since Friday, the ministry has launched a two-week accelerated mass vaccination campaign in all 47 counties nationwide.

"We have deployed at least 3,000 vaccination teams, in addition to the 3,000 facilities currently conducting the vaccination exercise," Kagwe said.