NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Kenya has denounced Russia's recognition of the separatist Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine, saying it is "gravely concerned by the announcement." "Kenya registers its strong concerns and opposition to the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states," the country's Ambassador Martin Kimani said during a UN Security Council meeting late on Monday.

"We further strongly condemn the trend – in the last few decades – of powerful states, including members of this Security Council, breaching international law with little regard." Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk in a speech on Monday evening that also attacked Ukraine's government and the US, and accused the West of ignoring Moscow's core security concerns.

Later, he ordered the deployment of troops to "maintain peace" in the breakaway regions.Kirmani said Moscow's move "breaches the territorial integrity of Ukraine." "The charter of the United Nations continues to wilt under the relentless assault of the powerful … Multilateralism lies on its deathbed tonight. It has been assaulted, as it has been by other powerful states in the recent past," the envoy said.

Kenya urges all UN member states to realize the importance of defending multilateralism, he added.

Kirmani concluded by "reaffirming Kenya's respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."