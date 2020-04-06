UrduPoint.com
Kenya Cordons Off Capital, Virus-hit Cities For 21 Days

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:10 PM

Kenya cordons off capital, virus-hit cities for 21 days

Nairobi, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday imposed a three-week ban on movement in and out of four main coronavirus "infected areas", including the capital Nairobi, ahead of the usually busy Easter weekend.

Kenyatta stopped short of a full lockdown within these areas, but warned "we must be ready to go even further if necessary" in a televised address to the nation.

He ordered "cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in and out of" Nairobi, and the coastal towns of Kilifi and Kwale and the country's second largest city of Mombasa for 21 days, starting from Monday at 7pm (1600 GMT).

"The movement of food supplies and other cargo will continue as normal during the declared containment period through road, railway and air," he said.

Kenya currently counts 158 cases and six deaths from the virus, most of themin the capital, with a few cases also along the coast.

