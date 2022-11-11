Kenya court drops $60M corruption case of deputy president

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :A Kenyan court on Thursday dropped a $60 million corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, citing insufficient evidence.

Anti-corruption Magistrate Victor Wakulile also rebuked the prosecution, saying that Kenya's judicial system should not be treated as a "doormat.

" Gachagua was among four people who were charged with corruption in July 2021, before he became the deputy president. They were all released on bail in August last year.

Wakulie said that they may be rearrested if any evidence against them is acquired by the court in the future.

Since Kenyan President William Ruto was elected as the East African country leader on Sept. 13, many charges involving corruption affecting his allies have been dropped.