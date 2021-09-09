UrduPoint.com

Kenya Declares Drought National Disaster

Thu 09th September 2021

NAIROBI, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) --:Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday declared drought, which is ravaging several parts of the country, a national disaster.

Uhuru Kenyatta directed relevant agencies to spearhead government efforts to assist affected households, including water and relief food distribution.

"The decision follows today's meeting between the Head of State and 85 leaders from Kenya's Arid and Semi Arid Lands (ASAL)," the presidency said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

It said more details of the government's comprehensive drought mitigation measures will be released in due course.

Relief agencies say more than 2.1 million people in the ASAL of Kenya are severely food insecure, following two consecutive poor rainy seasons that have hampered crop production.

