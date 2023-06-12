Kenya, Djibouti to abolish visa requirements for respective nationals

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) --:Djibouti and Kenya have agreed to abolish visa requirements for their respective nationals, the office of Kenya President William Ruto disclosed on Sunday.

In a press statement, the office of Kenya president said the two east African nations hope to spur their bilateral trade with a push for a visa free regime for respective nationals.

The two countries also hope to boost bilateral investment ties as well as bolster regional stability with the move to abolish visa requirements for their respective nationals.

The bilateral visa free agreement was reached earlier on Sunday during a meeting of the Kenyan President William Ruto and his Djiboutian counterpart Ismail Omar Guelleh in Djibouti city.

The office of Kenya president also disclosed that the two leaders discussed the resumption of air transport between Nairobi and Djibouti city.