Kenya drought leaves 2.4 million at risk of hunger by November: WFP

(@FahadShabbir)

Nairobi, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :At least 2.4 million people risk going hungry by November as drought ravages northern and eastern Kenya, a nearly threefold increase from last year, the World Food Programme warned Friday.

The East African country has been hit by an accumulation of calamities in recent years, including a locust invasion in December 2019 and poor rainfall in 2020 and 2021, which has left the arid northern and eastern regions facing an emergency.

President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the drought a natural disaster last month, with 2.1 million people already grappling with hunger, according to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA).

The WFP's alarming projection is nearly three times the figure recorded last year between October and December, when 852,000 people were facing severe food insecurity, the UN agency said.

"This drought comes right on the back of Covid-19 which has had a tremendous economic impact on livelihoods. It comes on the back of locusts and, in some areas, floods," WFP representative and country director Lauren Landis told AFP.

"We're desperately worried that the next short (rainy) season coming in October will also fail and that means then we're going to be in (an) extremely dire situation," she said.

"I fear we're going to reach the level of 2017, our last big drought here in Kenya. I think we're looking at 2.5 million people in the coming months that will be affected."