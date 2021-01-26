UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Economic Expected To Grow By 6.4 Pct In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Kenya economic expected to grow by 6.4 pct in 2021

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Kenya's economy is forecast to grow by 6.4 percent in 2021 from an estimated 0.6 percent in 2020, the National Treasury said on Tuesday.

Ukur Yatani, cabinet secretary of the National Treasury and Planning, said that there has been an improvement in economic activity in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, albeit at a slow pace, following reopening of the economy but pickup is weak.

"Consequently, growth is projected to bounce back to 6.4 percent in 2021 from the projected 0.6 percent in 2020," Yatani said in the draft 2021 Budget Policy Statement (BPS).

The National Treasury official noted that the stable macroeconomic environment, turn around in trade as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the expected favorable weather that will support agricultural output will support the growth outlook this year.

He revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant containment measures adversely affected businesses and economic activities last year.

"As a result, our economy contracted by 5.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020 from a growth of 4.9 percent in the first quarter of 2020 largely due to significant contractions in the services and industry sub-sectors," he added.

Yatani observed that through building on the gains made under the Economic Stimulus Program, the government will roll out the Post COVID-19 Economic Recovery Strategy which will mitigate the adverse impacts of the pandemic on the economy and further reposition the economy on a steady and sustainable growth trajectory.

He said that going forward, revenue collection in the current financial year is expected to spring back buoyed by the improving economic environment, tax policy and revenue administration measures that have been put in place.

Related Topics

Weather Budget 2020 Post From Government Cabinet Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,601 new COVID-19 cases, 3,890 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Fazl, Zardari agree to speed up anti-govt  move

25 minutes ago

China's Tianjin targets 6 pct annual GDP growth fo ..

22 minutes ago

Indonesia passes one million coronavirus cases

22 minutes ago

Conte Tells Council of Ministers Plans to Go to Pr ..

22 minutes ago

Portland Mayor Pepper-Sprays Man Confronting Him W ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.