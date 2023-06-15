UrduPoint.com

Kenya Government To Unveil Budget Amid Tax Hike Anger

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kenya government to unveil budget amid tax hike anger

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Kenyan President William Ruto's government is set to present its budget to parliament Thursday in the face of widespread anger over a range of proposed tax hikes to shore up depleted public finances.

It is Ruto's maiden budget since he took office at the helm of the East African powerhouse in September last year following a bitterly contested election race.

Although Ruto pledged on the campaign trail to help poor Kenyans known as "hustlers", he has been accused of introducing policies that have actually made their lives harder.

His government has drawn up a 3.6-trillion shilling ($25.7 billion) budget for 2023/24 with new or increased taxes outlined in a separate finance bill expected to generate $2.1 billion in revenue.

Ruto is seeking to replenish the government's coffers and repair a heavily-indebted economy inherited from his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, who splurged on major infrastructure projects.

"We have to have some short-term sacrifices for us to achieve the long-term. We have to sacrifice for the future," Treasury Minister Njuguna Ndung'u told local station Citizen tv on Thursday before he submits the budget to parliament.

But Kenyans are already feeling the pinch from soaring prices for basic necessities, along with a sharp drop in the value of the local Currency and the worst drought in four decades.

Economic growth slowed last year to 4.8 percent from 7.6 percent in 2021, reflecting the global fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the drought buffeting the vital agriculture sector.

Kenya is also sitting on a public debt mountain of almost $70 billion or about 67 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), and its repayment costs have jumped as the shilling sinks to record lows of more than 139 to the Dollar.

Ruto has said that the finance bill, which sailed through a second reading in parliament on Wednesday, will ease the debt burden, stimulate the economy and create jobs in the East African nation.

But opponents have warned the new measures will further hit people already struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living crisis bites.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Poor Dollar Russia Parliament Budget Agriculture Drought Reading September TV From Government Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

2 hours ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.