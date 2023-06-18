UrduPoint.com

Kenya Holds Int'l Cultural Festival To Boost Mutual Understanding

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 01:40 PM

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) --:The eighth Nairobi international cultural festival was held in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi Saturday as senior officials and diplomats renewed calls for leveraging cultural diversity to promote mutual understanding, friendship and respect.

Convened by the National Museums of Kenya and foreign missions in Kenya, the cultural festival featured music, dance, cuisine, artworks and attire.

John Ololtuaa, the principal secretary in Kenya's Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, said the international cultural festival provided an ideal platform to strengthen bridges of friendship and pursuit of shared aspirations for citizens from all corners of the globe. "The festival is a testament to the power of cultural cooperation to foster mutual understanding, embrace diversity and open our hearts and minds to new perspectives," Ololtuaa remarked.

