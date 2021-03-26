Kenya imposes Nairobi lockdown, closes schools, to contain Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday placed Nairobi and several nearby counties under a partial lockdown, and closed schools and bars in those areas, in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In a national address, Kenyatta ordered "that there shall be cessation of all movement by road, rail, or air into and out of the disease infected area... effective midnight tonight" in Nairobi and four other counties where cases are rising fast.