UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Imposes Nairobi Lockdown, Shuts Schools, To Contain Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Kenya imposes Nairobi lockdown, shuts schools, to contain Covid-19

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday placed Nairobi and several nearby counties under a partial lockdown, and closed schools and bars in those areas, in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In a national address, Kenyatta ordered "that there shall be cessation of all movement by road, rail, or air into and out of the disease-infected area... effective midnight tonight" in Nairobi and four other counties where cases are rising fast.

Kenya is gripped by a deadly third wave of the pandemic but nearly three-quarters of all cases have been recorded in the capital Nairobi and the nearby counties of Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nakuru.

Kenyatta said all public gatherings in those areas -- political, religious or otherwise -- were temporarily suspended, while schools were shuttered except to those doing exams or for medical students.

An evening curfew in effect for 12 months was brought forward to 8pm-4am, he said.

Bars would be closed, and restaurants permitted to offer takeaway food only and no alcoholic drinks.

All employees in those counties, where possible, should work from home, the president said.

"Whereas the foregoing measures will have adverse effects on the economy and constrain our usual way of life, the measures are temporary and necessary to contain the spread of the disease and therefore stop further loss of lives," Kenyatta said.

"I am convinced that the cost of not acting now would be far greater."

Related Topics

Road Machakos Nakuru Nairobi National University All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to President El-Sisi ..

30 minutes ago

Saudi air defence forces intercept, destroy Houthi ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

2 hours ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 hours ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

3 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.