Kenya in final preparations for closely watched polls

Nairobi, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Kenyans braced for Tuesday's high-stakes election, as millions prepared to vote for a new president in a tight race between Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga, a veteran opposition leader now backed by the ruling party.

With the spectre of post-election unrest looming over the polls, many welcomed a final pledge by both men on Sunday to respect the result and not trigger a repeat of the violence that followed votes in 2007 and 2017.

The campaign has been dominated by mudslinging and fake rigging claims, but both candidates made a pointed effort to call for a peaceful vote at separate church services in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Sunday.

"Each Kenyan wherever you are, whatever you do, be a peacemaker. It is a qualification to become a son and a daughter of God," Ruto said.

The 55-year-old has previously said he will pursue any dispute at the Supreme Court, which in 2017 ordered a rerun of the presidential vote, citing irregularities in the counting process and mismanagement by the electoral commission.

No Kenyan presidential election has gone unchallenged in the last 20 years and the discord has previously led to violence, either between communities or at the hands of the police.

Odinga -- who is making his fifth run at the presidency -- also urged calm, saying: "We want a peaceful country, that no life should be lost at the hands of no other person." In an editorial published Monday, the Daily Nation newspaper welcomed the "good signals" from the two men, saying it would "help to ease tension".

With lawyers David Mwaura and George Wajackoyah -- an eccentric former spy who wants to legalise marijuana -- also in the fray, speculation has mounted that Kenya may see its first presidential run-off.

But in recent days, analysts have suggested that Odinga, 77, will likely scrape past Ruto, with Oxford Economics highlighting the fact that he is backed by "several influential political leaders", including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"A final poll giving him (Odinga) an 8% lead will encourage undecided swing voters to pick the winning side," Ben Hunter, Africa analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, said in a note.