Kenya launches digital tool for monitoring safety of health commodities

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:Kenya's Ministry of Health on Wednesday launched a mobile electronic platform to enhance the monitoring of quality, safety and efficacy of medicine and health products in order to protect consumers from harm.

Rashid Aman, the chief administrative secretary in the Ministry of Health, said the Mobile Pharmacovigilance Electronic Reporting System (MPvERS) will provide detailed first-hand information about citizens' experience with drugs.

"This technology will enable the people to report adverse events for over-the-counter medicines, herbal medicines, vaccines and report on suspected poor quality health products," Aman said during the launch of the digital platform in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

He noted that the public is increasingly becoming aware of health-related matters including disease conditions, management and adverse events following medication use, adding that the reporting tool will ensure consumers are actively involved in drug safety promotion.