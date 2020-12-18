UrduPoint.com
Kenya Launches Integrated Telecommunication Service Platform For National Security

NAIROBI, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday launched the national security telecommunications service (NSTS), an integrated communications platform aimed at enhancing sharing of information between security agencies.

Kenyatta said the military, police, intelligence and other security services will be able to communicate more effectively at both intra-agency and inter-agency levels.

"This will enhance coordination of security activities and operations, allow real-time information exchange, and allow our security agencies to better deal with emerging threats in the realms of cybercrime," Kenyatta said during the launch of NSTS in Nairobi, according to a statement issued after the event.

He pointed out that the new technological development will enable security agencies to collaborate better and improve response to public safety needs.

"This communication system is yet another strand in the golden thread of greater synergies and closer cooperation between Kenya's security agencies, who now operate under a Multi-Agency framework," Kenyatta said.

Before the establishment of the new platform, each of the country's security formations was using their own telecommunication network, an arrangement the president said led to duplication of infrastructure and made cross-agency communication difficult.

He said the new platform will help address the challenge of geographical penetration faced by some of the individual agency's networks.

He said NSTS will provide secure communications to the country's foreign missions as well as security teams operating outside the country.

