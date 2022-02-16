UrduPoint.com

Kenya Launches Rapid Diagnostic Kits For Testing COVID-19, Malaria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kenya launches rapid diagnostic kits for testing COVID-19, malaria

NAIROBI, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:Kenya's Ministry of Health on Tuesday launched malaria and COVID-19 PCR diagnostic kits in a bid to boost timely detection and treatment of the two diseases.

Rashid Aman, the chief administrative secretary in the Ministry of Health, said that the malaria rapid diagnostic kit (PlamoCheck) and the PCR COVID-19 testing kit (KEMCoV PCR) were invented by local researchers.

"The kits that are the first to be produced locally, will save the country and families from importation at a higher price," Aman said during the diagnostic kits' launch in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Aman said the malaria diagnostic kits and COVID-19 testing kits made by researchers at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) are already being sold in pharmacies at 60 shillings (about 53 U.S. cents) and 4.4 Dollars per pair, respectively.

He said the government will not only support KEMRI with the continued production of these kits, but also purchase the products to ensure continuous research and improvement now and in the future.

Related Topics

Nairobi Price Kenya From Government

Recent Stories

PM directs to take effective measures to provide m ..

PM directs to take effective measures to provide maximum relief to masses

5 minutes ago
 IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology issue ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology issues its first annual report for ..

32 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises ‘MoF Innovates 202 ..

Ministry of Finance organises ‘MoF Innovates 2022: Journey into Future of Fina ..

33 minutes ago
 Poland, Hungary risk slashed EU funding in court r ..

Poland, Hungary risk slashed EU funding in court ruling

4 minutes ago
 Russia appears to be continuing military build-up ..

Russia appears to be continuing military build-up around Ukraine: NATO chief

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>