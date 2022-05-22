Kenya launches strategy to guide tourism recovery

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) --:Kenya has launched a strategy to guide the growth and recovery of the tourism sector in the next five years, a senior official said.

Najib Balala, cabinet secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, that the strategy outlines an actionable plan that is designed around the four pillars that will assist to transform Kenya into a top tourist destination in Africa.

"The strategy calls for repositioning of Kenya's brand, developing new and existing markets, developing new tourism products and experiences as well as developing enablers to further strengthen the industry," Balala said during the launch on Friday evening.

Government data indicates that international tourist arrivals hit 870,465 in 2021, earning the country 146 billion shillings (about 1.25 billion U.S. Dollars).