UrduPoint.com

Kenya Launches Strategy To Guide Tourism Recovery

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Kenya launches strategy to guide tourism recovery

NAIROBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) --:Kenya has launched a strategy to guide the growth and recovery of the tourism sector in the next five years, a senior official said.

Najib Balala, cabinet secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife said in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, that the strategy outlines an actionable plan that is designed around the four pillars that will assist to transform Kenya into a top tourist destination in Africa.

"The strategy calls for repositioning of Kenya's brand, developing new and existing markets, developing new tourism products and experiences as well as developing enablers to further strengthen the industry," Balala said during the launch on Friday evening.

Government data indicates that international tourist arrivals hit 870,465 in 2021, earning the country 146 billion shillings (about 1.25 billion U.S. Dollars).

Related Topics

Africa Guide Nairobi Kenya Market Cabinet Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

4 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

13 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

13 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

13 hours ago
 Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for prov ..

Barrister Fahad Malik's mother pleads CJP for provision of justice, transfer of ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.