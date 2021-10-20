UrduPoint.com

Kenya Lifts Dusk-to-dawn Covid Curfew

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Kenya lifts dusk-to-dawn Covid curfew

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Wednesday the immediate lifting of a nationwide coronavirus curfew in force since March 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the East African powerhouse hard, leading to the contraction of the economy and hundreds of thousands of job losses.

Kenyatta announced the decision to lift the dusk-to-dawn curfew to cheers and applause at an event to mark Mashujaa Day, a public holiday to honour those who contributed to the country's independence struggle.

Kenya has reported 252,199 cases of Covid-19 and 5,233 deaths but inoculation rates remain low, with only 4.6 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated, according to latest government figures.

Related Topics

Job Independence March 2020 Event Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 74th Foundin ..

Brisk preparations afoot to celebrate 74th Founding Day of AJK government on Oc ..

26 seconds ago
 Newly appointed President Cantt Board Brig. Salman ..

Newly appointed President Cantt Board Brig. Salman Nazar visits RCB

28 seconds ago
 Nation has confidence into PM Imran Khan's honesty ..

Nation has confidence into PM Imran Khan's honesty: PTI leader Ashraf Jabbar

29 seconds ago
 'Special talk' on Seerat-ul-Nabi SAWW held at OGRA ..

'Special talk' on Seerat-ul-Nabi SAWW held at OGRA

31 seconds ago
 Advisor to CM Sindh expresses condolences to Secre ..

Advisor to CM Sindh expresses condolences to Secretary Sindh Assembly

32 seconds ago
 Tehran short film fest opens, with shot at Oscars ..

Tehran short film fest opens, with shot at Oscars for first time

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.