Kenya makes strides on doping, but hurdles remain

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Kenya suffered international embarrassment in 2016 when a string of doping scandals brought the country famed for its distance runners within a whisker of disqualification from the Rio Olympics.

"It was a time when Kenya faced an enormous challenge in terms of the very integrity of our sports," said Japhter Rugut, who heads the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), established in the wake of the scandal.

Kenya scraped through to Rio. But while its sporting authorities promised to clean up their act, Kenyan athletes have proved harder to convince.

A year after the scare, Jemima Sumgong -- who in Rio won Kenya's first-ever Olympic gold in the women's marathon -- tested positive for the banned substance erythropoietin (EPO) and was suspended.

In 2018, three-time world champion and Olympic 1,500 metre winner, Asbel Kiprop, tested positive for EPO and was also banned.

Between 2004 and August 2018, 138 Kenyan athletes tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report published in September 2018.

The report concluded that nandrolone, an anabolic steroid, corticosteroids and EPO were the substances most used by local athletes.