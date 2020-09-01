UrduPoint.com
Kenya Ministry Told To Publish Covid-19 Deals Amid Graft Scandal

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday ordered Kenya's health ministry to publish details of all purchases made during the coronavirus pandemic following allegations government officials stole millions of Dollars of vital medical supplies.

The directive applies particularly to tenders issued by the state-run Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA), at the centre of a growing scandal that has prompted strikes at ill-equipped hospitals and street protests.

KEMSA is under fire over allegations government officials and businessmen pilfered $400 million in public money earmarked for medical equipment needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Kenyatta last week instructed the anti-corruption commission to expedite its investigation into KEMSA, which is responsible for supplying Kenya's overwhelmed hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

KEMSA's CEO and other top officials have been stood down.

Kenyatta also said the health ministry had 30 days to develop a "transparent" system so that KEMSA's procurement processes could be published online.

"This level of transparency and through the use of technology, will go a very along way in ensuring that we have the confidence of our people that those placed in institutions are able to manage the resources of the Kenyan taxpayer plus our development partners in an open and transparent manner," the president said in a statement.

