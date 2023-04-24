Kenya opposition says protests to resume

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Kenya's opposition will resume anti-government protests from May 2, the party leader's spokesman told AFP on Sunday, nearly three weeks after suspending rallies.

"We will resume the demos May 2. Protests to be confined to Nairobi", said the spokesman for Raila Odinga, who organised protests last month.

Odinga had been leading the protests against the government over claims the presidential vote in August had been rigged but also over what he said was the government's failure to tackle the soaring cost of living.

Three people died and businesses and property were torched and vandalised in three days of chaotic anti-government street demonstrations last month.

Earlier this month, Odinga announced a halt to the rallies after President William Ruto called for talks to discuss their concerns.

Many Kenyans have been struggling to make ends meet in the face of high prices for basic goods and a plunging local Currency. A record drought has left millions hungry.

Kenya is viewed as a democratic anchor in East Africa. Last month's protests drew international calls for restraint.