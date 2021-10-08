UrduPoint.com

Kenya Rejects UN Court Jurisdiction Ahead Of Somalia Border Ruling

Nairobi, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Kenya said on Friday it rejected the jurisdiction of the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ), ahead of a ruling next week on its long-running maritime border dispute with Somalia.

The Horn of Africa neighbours have been feuding for years over a stretch of the Indian Ocean claimed by both nations that is believed to hold deposits of oil and gas.

"In addition to withdrawing its participation from the current case, Kenya... also joined many other members of the United Nations in withdrawing its recognition of the court's compulsory jurisdiction," the foreign ministry said.

Kenya announced in March it would boycott ICJ hearings in the case after The Hague-based tribunal refused to allow further delays. The final ruling is due to be delivered on Tuesday.

"The delivery of the judgement will be the culmination of a flawed judicial process that Kenya has had reservations with, and withdrawn from," the foreign ministry said, accusing the court of "obvious and inherent bias" in resolving the dispute.

"As a sovereign nation, Kenya shall no longer be subjected to an international court or tribunal without its express consent."

