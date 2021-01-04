UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Reopens Schools After 10-month Virus Closure

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Kenya reopens schools after 10-month virus closure

Nairobi, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Millions of Kenyan pupils returned to school on Monday for the first time since classes were dismissed 10 months earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mask-wearing students had their temperatures checked before entering school to repeat their lost academic year, in what was both a relief and a concern to their parents.

"As a parent I am pleased that the children are back in school," said mother Hildah Musimbi.

"At the moment we have got a lot of fear because we really don't know if other children in school have the virus or even if the teachers have the virus, or even if the support staff in school have the virus." Kenya shut schools in March 2020 when the new coronavirus arrived in the country, and partially re-opened to select classes in October.

All primary and highschool students returned on Monday, while universities and colleges were free to open and would do so on varying dates.

"We are happy to be back in school, that was a long break," Mercy Nderi, a pupil at Kasarani Primary School in Nairobi said.

Teachers turned back students who were not wearing facemasks, while struggling to maintain social distancing in crowded classrooms.

"It is difficult because we don't have sufficient desks to ensure we keep children one metre (yard) away from each other but we are trying our best," said Mvurya Mumbia, a headteacher at Voi Primary School.

When schools were partially re-opened in October, there was a spike in COVID-19 cases, with pupils and teachers falling ill and at least one school principal dying.

Kenya has had almost 97,000 cases and over 1,600 deaths since the start of the outbreak, with a surge in its positivity rate of up to 20 percent in October decreasing to below five percent in the past week.

"The turnout is good and as you have seen, apart from crowding, all students are wearing their masks and teachers are ready to teach so let us support them," education Minister George Magoha said when he toured Olympic Primary School in Nairobi's Kibera slum, the largest in the country with 4,700 pupils.

"There is no reason why parents should fail to send children to school," he said.

"We have put in place adequate safety measures but they need to ensure they give them masks."President Uhuru Kenyatta this weekend extended a 10:00pm to 4:00am curfew until March 12.

Kenyans have been under some form of nighttime curfew since March 25 last year, when they were ordered to stay indoors from 7:00pm. In July this was moved back to 9:00pm and in September to 11:00pm, before being taken back to 10:00pm in November as cases soared.

Related Topics

Education Voi Nairobi George Kenya March July September October November 2020 Olympics All From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

26 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

41 minutes ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

52 minutes ago

USF awards Optic Fiber Cable contracts worth PKR 3 ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

1 hour ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.