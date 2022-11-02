Kenya sends off troops to troubled eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

NAIROBI, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Kenya on Wednesday deployed its troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo following a decision taken by regional leaders meeting in the Kenyan capital this June.

Recently elected Kenyan leader William Ruto met with the troops at the Embakasi Garrison in the capital Nairobi where he wished them a successful mission in Eastern Congo.

"We will not allow armed groups, criminals, and terrorists to deny us the potential for shared prosperity and the real chance of growing both our investments, our development, for the sharing in trade for the mutual benefit of not just East Africans but the entire region of our continent," said Ruto.

Ruto said that by sending the Kenyan troops, his country is also sending a signal to the world of Kenya's commitment to fulfil its obligations by contributing to the achievement and maintenance of peace and stability in the East African region.

"I have the honour to officially flag off the Kenya contingent to the Eastern DRC and wish you good luck and God's blessings as you execute the mission's peace support mandate under the East African Community regional force," he said.

Ruto said a prayer for the Kenya Defense Forces troops before they left, asking God to protect them and give wisdom to their commanders as they work with other regional forces.

The Kenyan troops are to play a key role in protecting civilians, providing security and neutralizing armed militia groups.

Ruto also said that without peace and security, Congo has been robbed of many opportunities, calling this "the unfortunate story of our brothers and sisters" in Congo, adding: "No country in the world has been robbed of such abundance of promise."This June, the third East African Community Heads of State Conclave on Peace and Security in Eastern DRC agreed to have an East Africa Community Regional Force to quell a flare-up of violence in Eastern Congo. Congo this March joined the East African Community as its 7th Member state.