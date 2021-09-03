UrduPoint.com

Kenya To Appeal To Supreme Court Over Constitutional Reforms

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Kenya to appeal to Supreme Court over constitutional reforms

Nairobi, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Kenyan government said on Friday it will go to the country's top court to challenge a ruling that halted President Uhuru Kenyatta's bid to change the constitution, a source of growing controversy ahead of next year's polls.

The sweeping reforms -- popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)-- have been touted as a way to end repeated cycles of election violence by expanding the executive and parliament to more evenly divide the spoils of victory.

But a High Court in Nairobi in May ruled that the proposed amendments to the 2010 constitution were illegal and that Kenyatta could himself face legal action for launching the process.

The government challenged that judgement, but the Court of Appeal on August 20 confirmed it in a majority decision by the seven-member panel.

It said Kenyatta had no right to initiate the changes, which could have dramatically shifted the political landscape with less than a year before the country votes in August 9 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a notice of appeal filed at the Supreme Court on Friday, the attorney general's office said it was "dissatisfied" with the August 20 decision and will launch a final attempt to introduce the controversial legislation.

It listed eight grounds for challenging the ruling, including the judgement that civil proceedings could be instituted against the president.

The proposed reforms came about following a rapprochement between Kenyatta and his erstwhile opponent Raila Odinga and a famous handshake between the two men after post-election fighting in 2017 claimed dozens of lives.

The BBI notably aimed to restructure the current winner-takes-all electoral system by creating new executive posts and increase the number of parliamentarians from 290 to 360.

But it was seen by critics as a way to enable Kenyatta -- who has served two terms and is barred from running for president again -- to remain in power by establishing the post of prime minister.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament Nairobi May August 2017 Post From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Af ..

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Afghanistan

7 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&#039;s Khamis Mushait

11 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Amdan Program transfers 50,364 livelihood p ..

Ehsaas Amdan Program transfers 50,364 livelihood productive assets to vulnerable ..

3 minutes ago
 Business community condoles death of Syed Ali Shah ..

Business community condoles death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's geo-strategic importance discussed in w ..

Pakistan's geo-strategic importance discussed in webinar

3 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Says Unaware of New Deliveries of ..

Russian Embassy Says Unaware of New Deliveries of COVID-19 Tests to North Korea

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.