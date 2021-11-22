Kenya to deny government services to those not fully vaccinated

NAIROBI, Kenya , 22 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) –:Kenyans who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be denied access to in-person government services beginning Dec. 21, an official said Monday.

Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe told a press conference that the government had resorted to the radical move to support its COVID-19 vaccination program to ensure that all Kenyans are safe from the pandemic.

"Everybody seeking in-person government services should be fully vaccinated and proof of vaccination availed by Dec. 21, 2021. Such services will include but (are) not limited to KRA (Kenya Revenue Authority) services, education, immigration services, hospital and prison visitation, NTSA (National Transport and Safety Authority) and port services.

"Those who have been vaccinated will not risk their lives serving those who have refused to be vaccinated. The key reason why all of us need to be vaccinated is to ensure that we keep the economy going," Kagwe added.

Twenty-two people in Kenya tested positive for the disease Sunday from a sample size of 3,191 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the country is now at 0.7%.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the country is 254,710 while the number of deaths totals 5,328. The number of tests conducted so far totals 2,798,001.